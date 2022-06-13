Life.Style.Live!

Healthy Soul Meal Prep & Catering owner prepares Arugula, Salmon Summer Salad

Meal Prep is the best way to eat healthy without having to worry about what you’re going to eat on a daily basis.

Chef Tawana Gulley, owner of Healthy Soul Meal Prep & Catering, makes it even easier by doing all of the cooking for you. She provides a healthy soul-filled meal that nourishes your mind body and soul. All of the food Gulley prepares is also halal, fresh, organic and pesticide-free.

Monday on “Life. Style. Live!” she prepared an Arugula Salad with Grilled Salmon, Sweet Peppers, Mango and Quinoa, topped with a Citrus Vinaigrette.

