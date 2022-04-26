Life.Style.Live!

Healthy Soul Meal Prep & Catering to feature food at Adult Recess Boy & Girls Club fundraiser

Chef Tawana Gulley, owner of Healthy Soul Meal Prep, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase a variety of food from childhood with an adult twist from culinary specialists located at The AMP @ 16 Tech to give a preview of the kind of fun food you can expect at the Adult Recess event.

This included Chicken Popcorn Poppers, Beef Slider with Tots, Lemonade with Popping Boba, and then she finished her visit with one of her signature Healthy Soul dishes, the Halal Hibachi Chicken & wild Caught Shrimp Bowl.

Healthy Soul is all halal and uses fresh organic and pesticide-free produce.

For more information visit:

theampindy.com/tenants/healthy-soul

facebook.com/HealthySoulMealPrep