Heartland Film Festival opens with ‘The Lionheart’ documentary

The 32nd Heartland International Film Festival is off to a thrilling start with a sold-out screening of “The Lionheart.”

This powerful HBO and TIME Studios documentary honors the legacy of Indy 500 champion Dan Wheldon.

On Thursday, October 5, at The Toby Theater at Newfields, over 500 attendees will witness Dan’s incredible journey and even see his 2005 Indy 500-winning car.

Directed by Laura Brownson, the film explores how Dan’s tragic accident impacted motorsports and features Susie Wheldon, Sebastian, and Oliver.

Catch interviews on the red carpet at 6 p.m., followed by the screening at 7 p.m. with a Q&A.

Can’t make it? A second screening is available on October 14.

Join us at the Heartland International Film Festival, running from October 5 to 15, for a cinematic experience with over 120 films.

