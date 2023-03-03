Heartland Film previews Best of Fest

Julia Ricci, Heartland Film Senior Programmer previews four of last year’s fan favorites airing March 3 and 4 at the Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin, Indiana.

The Films

“The Whale” Friday, March 3, 7:30pm – Indiana native Brendan Fraser nominated for Best Actor

“Rally Caps” Saturday, March 4, 2:30pm – Narrative Audience Choice Award Winner with Judd Hirsch

“Butterfly in the Sky” Saturday, March 4, 5pm – Documentary Audience Choice Award Winner

“Everything Everywhere All AT Once” Saturday, March 4, 7:30pm – Nominated for 11 Oscars with IU Alum Ryan Lot

Tickets are only $8 and can be purchased on the Heartland Film site. BOGO Code for Best of Fest Tickets is “HIFFWISH”