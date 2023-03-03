Heartland Film previews Best of Fest
Julia Ricci, Heartland Film Senior Programmer previews four of last year’s fan favorites airing March 3 and 4 at the Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin, Indiana.
The Films
- “The Whale” Friday, March 3, 7:30pm – Indiana native Brendan Fraser nominated for Best Actor
- “Rally Caps” Saturday, March 4, 2:30pm – Narrative Audience Choice Award Winner with Judd Hirsch
- “Butterfly in the Sky” Saturday, March 4, 5pm – Documentary Audience Choice Award Winner
- “Everything Everywhere All AT Once” Saturday, March 4, 7:30pm – Nominated for 11 Oscars with IU Alum Ryan Lot
Tickets are only $8 and can be purchased on the Heartland Film site. BOGO Code for Best of Fest Tickets is “HIFFWISH”