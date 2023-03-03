Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Heartland Film previews Best of Fest

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

Julia Ricci, Heartland Film Senior Programmer previews four of last year’s fan favorites airing March 3 and 4 at the Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin, Indiana.

The Films

  • “The Whale” Friday, March 3, 7:30pm – Indiana native Brendan Fraser nominated for Best Actor
  • “Rally Caps” Saturday, March 4, 2:30pm – Narrative Audience Choice Award Winner with Judd Hirsch
  • “Butterfly in the Sky” Saturday, March 4, 5pm – Documentary Audience Choice Award Winner
  • “Everything Everywhere All AT Once” Saturday, March 4, 7:30pm – Nominated for 11 Oscars with IU Alum Ryan Lot

Tickets are only $8 and can be purchased on the Heartland Film site. BOGO Code for Best of Fest Tickets is “HIFFWISH”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with PF Chang’s
Life.Style.Live! /
How to keep your pets safe during Pet Poison Prevention Month
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Frozen,’ ‘MAMMA MIA!’ and three more shows coming to Broadway in Indianapolis
Life.Style.Live! /
Hot Links: Friday, March 3, 2023
Life.Style.Live! /