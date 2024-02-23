Heartland Film: The road to the Oscars runs through Indiana

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Heartland Film was established in 1991 with a steadfast mission to curate, champion, and honor thought-provoking and inclusive cinema.

This nonprofit arts institution orchestrates the acclaimed 11-day Heartland International Film Festival every October, alongside the prestigious Indy Shorts International Film Festival held in July, which holds the distinction of being Academy Award®-Qualifying.

Beyond these flagship events, Heartland Film fosters a continuum of year-round programs dedicated to nurturing diverse perspectives and fostering cinematic excellence.