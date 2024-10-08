Heartland International Film Festival kicks off with powerful documentary about organ donation

The 33rd annual Heartland International Film Festival is set to kick off this week in Indianapolis, and it’s bringing with it a lineup of films that promises to engage and inspire.

Among the highlights is the much-anticipated documentary Driven to Save Lives, which tells the poignant story of Brian Clawson, a talented racer whose tragic passing in 2016 sparked a significant movement for organ and tissue donation.

“Brian’s chance of survival was zero,” recalls Taylor McLean, Brian’s sister and executive producer of the documentary. “When we found his license, it had a little heart symbol on it—and that tiny symbol changed our entire story.” This emblem became the catalyst for the Clawson family’s mission, evolving into the Driven to Save Lives program, which advocates for organ donation.

Jessica Chapman, representing the Heartland Film Festival, expressed enthusiasm about including the film in this year’s lineup. “This year’s theme is ‘Expand Your Universe,’ and Driven to Save Lives fits perfectly,” she explained. “It’s not just a racing story; it’s a narrative that has the power to save lives.”

Running for 11 days, the festival will showcase a mix of films from major studios like Netflix and Prime Video, alongside impactful documentaries like Driven to Save Lives. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to catch films before they hit streaming platforms or theaters. “You might even see some familiar faces—like Will Ferrell—before anyone else,” Jessica noted, highlighting the festival’s role as a precursor to the awards season.

For the Clawson family, this documentary is not just another project; it’s a deeply personal journey. “It’s extremely humbling,” Taylor said, reflecting on how Brian’s story continues to resonate and inspire. “This film could potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives, and that’s our mission.”

The documentary also spotlights three other Hoosiers connected to organ donation in the racing community. “Our team has worked hard to tell Brian’s story while also sharing these other impactful narratives,” Taylor added.

Whether you’re a racing enthusiast or new to the sport, Brian’s kindness, both on and off the track, is bound to resonate with viewers. “We’ve heard so many stories from race fans about how a brief interaction with him changed their lives,” Taylor shared. “We’re proud of who he was as a racer, but even prouder of the person he was away from the track.”

The Heartland Film Festival serves as the perfect platform for these moving and transformative stories. As the festival unfolds, Driven to Save Lives stands out as a film that has the potential to inspire change and make a lasting impact beyond the world of racing.