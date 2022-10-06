Life.Style.Live!

Heartland International Film Festival officially opens

Get ready to get lost in film during the 31st Annual Heartland International Film Festival which features more than 115 films!

It is officially open now and runs through October 16. The 11-day festival will feature World Premieres, filmmaker Q&As, show across six theaters in the Indianapolis area and play virtually.

Greg Sorvig, Heartland Film artistic director, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss more of what you can expect from the festival.

The five screening venues are Living Room Theaters, the Kan-Kan Cinema and Brasserie, Newfields, Landmark’s Glendale 12 and the Historic Artcraft Theatre in Franklin, IN.

Virtual screenings begin on Thursday, October 6 at noon.

Opening Night | Newfields

Opening Night features a film from Apple Original Films, “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues.” There will be a 20-foot step and repeat. Attendees will have the opportunity to get a photo on our 20-foot step and repeat. There will be a live performance by Clifford Ratliff Quartet of Louis Armstrong’s greatest hits. Attendees will get a Heartland Film Festival water bottle.

Closing Night has already sold out!

Premieres

13 U.S. & World Premiere, many of the premieres have filmmaker attending for Q&As.

This is your chance to see films before anyone else in the world.

“The Grotto”

World Premiere Friday & Saturday

Starring Betsy Brandt of Breaking Bad

Director Joanna Gleason will be in town

Filmmakers in town for a Q&A

When her fiancé dies unexpectedly, Alice Kendall inherits half ownership of The Grotto, a struggling desert nightclub where she discovers eccentric performers and a heartbreaking secret. As Christmas approaches, Alice is on the brink of a leap of faith as forces both seen and unseen beckon her toward her future.

“Surprised by Oxford” (Trailer)

World Premiere Saturday & Sunday

Filmmakers and lead actress is in town for Q&As

Brilliant but emotionally guarded Carolyn Drake arrives in Oxford with the singular goal of attaining her PhD – but through a turbulent friendship with a charming young man, she begins to open herself up to mystery, vulnerability, and love.

“When My Sleeping Dragon Woke” (Trailer)

World Premiere

Saturday & Sunday

Filmmaker in town for Q&A

Emmy Award Winner Colman Domingo is Executive Producer

A little girl lives in a custodian apartment inside a New York Public Library, where her father stokes its coal furnace 24/7. Decades later, actor Sharon Washington chooses the theater to write her modern-day fairytale filled with real and imagined dragons, family secrets, forgiveness, and a world of books.

Filmmakers & Tickets

150 filmmakers are participating in Q&As.

At HeartlandFilmFestival.org you can filter the films by those with filmmakers attending.

Come out to one film or they even offer a ten-pack of tickets!

Tickets are on sale now through Sunday, October 16! For more information, click here.

