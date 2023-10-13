Helpful fall tips for busy moms

false

The fall season can be overwhelming for families, so here to help is Colleen Burns, one of the top parenting experts in the nation!

Colleen is a mother of six and founder of the “Mom on the Run” blog and co-author of “Why Moms Rule The World.”

Colleen says it is very important to make sure your body is properly fueled, and same for your children! But because we’re all looking for convenient nutrition, she recommended Dave’s Killer Bread snack bars. She loves them because they’re great for on-the-go and packing in lunch boxes. And they come in three different certified-organic flavors.

In terms of cooking easy nutritious meals for dinner, Newman’s Own is a high-quality delicious brand of food and beverages. They have eight new pasta sauces which are great for an quick and tasty dinner.

Wintertime will be here before we know it, and prepared parents won’t be caught off guard with Kamik winter shoes. From rainboots to snow boots, Kamik will help keep your kids comfortable and safe.

For more tips, visit TipsonTV.com.