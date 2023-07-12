Helping Hoosiers maintain health coverage

Continuous health care coverage plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being and financial security of individuals and their families. However, various qualifying life events, such as marriage or relocating to a new state, can significantly impact one’s ability to stay covered. Joining us to shed light on this topic is Kim Sonerholm, President and CEO of UnitedHealthcare for Indiana.

During the interview, Kim discussed the nature of qualifying life events and how they can influence our health coverage. She emphasized the importance of maintaining health insurance and the potential risks associated with being uninsured. Kim will also provide guidance on what individuals should do if they experience a loss of coverage and direct viewers to reliable sources of information.

For more details and resources on maintaining health coverage, visit UHC.COM/STAYCOVERED. UnitedHealthcare of Indiana is dedicated to helping Hoosiers navigate the complexities of health insurance, ensuring access to quality care and peace of mind.