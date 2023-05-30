Helping military community find work

The U.S. job market is currently thriving, but unfortunately, many military spouses still face challenges in finding meaningful careers.

Recent research from Hiring Our Heroes indicates that over 21% of military spouses are unemployed. To shed light on this issue and discuss potential solutions, we had two distinguished guests join us Tuesday morning.

Elizabeth O’Brien, Executive Director of Hiring Our Heroes, brought her expertise as a military spouse and her role in spearheading programs and events for Hiring Our Heroes, an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. We were also joined by Tiana Carter, Assistant Vice President of Human Resources at USAA.

Carter is an accomplished professional with over a decade of experience in human resources and client services. Her current role as Chief of Staff allows her to utilize her skills to lead a high-performing team and foster a culture of connectivity, innovation, and collaboration.

She has a track record of success, having received the CEO’s Circle of Excellence Award for her outstanding performance at USAA. Prior to her role at USAA, she held positions at WM Inc. and Skills for Chicagoland’s Future, where she made significant contributions to culture, social impact, and innovation.

Together, our guests discussed the challenges faced by military spouses in the job market and shared insights into the initiatives and plans being developed to support these military heroes and their spouses.