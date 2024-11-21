Broad Ripple taproom introduces healthier THC and CBD beverages as an alternative to alcohol

Indiana’s first THC Taproom and Cafe, located in Broad Ripple along the Monon Trail, offers non-alcoholic, hemp-derived THC and CBD beverages for those seeking a healthy option during the holidays. Founded by Jack Babcock, the taproom specializes in products aimed at reducing anxiety, promoting relaxation, and enhancing overall wellness.

“There’s a misconception that these products are illegal in Indiana,” Babcock said. He clarified that thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp-derived THC and CBD products are legal and widely accessible. “All of our products are made from hemp,” he added, noting the taproom’s compliance with federal regulations.

The taproom recently debuted a new beverage flavor, strawberry lemonade, alongside existing options like mango mint, cucumber mint watermelon, and huckleberry lemonade. The drinks, low in calories, are formulated to deliver health benefits. “CBD is great for anxiety, CBG helps with pain and inflammation, and CBN is a natural sleep aid,” Babcock explained.

The inspiration for Babcock’s venture stemmed from personal experience. His mother’s battle with breast cancer in 2021 led him to research cannabis’ medical applications. “She went through radiation and a mastectomy and was still in pain,” he said. To provide relief, Jack developed a CBD and CBG tincture, which is now sold at the taproom. “Three years later, she’s cancer-free,” he shared.

For those interested, the THC Taproom and Cafe’s products are available at the Broad Ripple location and select local retailers, including Neiman Harvest Market. The taproom also provides a relaxed atmosphere for visitors to enjoy its offerings. For more information, visit trythehealthclub.com.