Hendricks County International Festival happens this weekend in Plainfield

Saturday is a big day in the town of Plainfield as the Hendricks County International Festival is set to kick off.

The event is happening on Saturday, October 1 at Talon Stream Park in Plainfield.

Stephanie Singh, director of communications for the Town of Plainfield and board president of the Hendricks County International Festival, and Chris Petrelli, executive director of Hendricks Live! joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with the Hanako Gavia Japanese Dance Group.

They shared what you can expect from this year’s festival and gave a preview performance.

Hendricks County International Festival was created to introduce diverse cultures to members of our community, to support, encourage, and grow awareness.

This family-friendly event is also free and educational. You can expect to see food trucks, live dance and music performances, interactive booths, traditional attire and more from these countries: India, Pakistan, West Africa, Poland, Russia, Mexico, Japan and Scotland!

Hendricks Live! is a nonprofit arts and culture organization whose mission is to create memorable experiences for central Indiana’s diverse communities by presenting, producing and hosting exceptional art, entertainment and community events.

