‘Hendricks Live!’ expands Central Indiana’s entertainment with diverse and exciting lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- As one of the newest venues for live entertainment in Central Indiana, Hendricks Live! has already welcomed in several big name acts.

Located in downtown Plainfield, the venue makes the arts more accessible to all.

Featuring a 600-seat proscenium theatre and a 160-seat event space, Hendricks Live! is the premier destination in west central Indiana for local, regional, and national art and entertainment.

The venue features year-round performances, events, and exhibits in various creative styles and disciplines by local, regional, and national artists and organizations.

