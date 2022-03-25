Life.Style.Live!

Hensley Legal Group awards grant to support mission to give blankets to nursing home residents

It’s a story that’s heartwarming, comforting and simply inspiring.

Kathy Tuley began creating fleece tie blankets and donating them to nursing home residents in memory of her daughter who died at the age of 12 and had a heart for the elderly.

Hensley Legal Group recently granted five $1,000 microgrants to community members doing great things, and Tuley was one of the recipients. She was chosen based on her 100 word essay on how she would use the money.

Tuley joined us Friday alongside Rudy Longman, Hensley Legal Group personal injury attorney to share more about her organization, Project Michelle: Blankets of Love.

She says her goal is to distribute 100 blankets every year at Christmas.

For more information visit, hensleylegal.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSELY LEGAL GROUP.