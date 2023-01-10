Life.Style.Live!

Hensley Legal Group celebrates 40 pets sponsored with Indy Humane

Hensley Legal Group is celebrating 40 pets sponsored and counting with Indy Humane Society as part of their Fur-Ever Friends program!

Erin Peckinpaugh, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Responsibility at Hensley Legal Group, and Donna Casamento, Indy Humane CEO, joined us today with Rosa! Rosa is an older dog who still loves to play and take walks.

She’d be ideal for someone who likes a daily walk around the neighborhood or a movie and chill buddy. She’s looking for an easy-going home where she can still get lots of attention and spend her golden years!

Rosa can be a bit nervous with new people at first, so her adopters will need to understand that they should take things slowly with her and allow her to go at her own pace so she can get comfortable. Once she knows you, she seeks lots of affection and would like to play. She loves to show off her skills: she knows sit, down, and roll over. She loves stuffed toys.

Because she can by shy at first, the adopter would need to set up and intro if there are any other dogs in the home.

For more information on the Hensley Legal Group Fur-Ever Friends program click here.

