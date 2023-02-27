Life.Style.Live!

Hensley Legal Group Fur-Ever Friends: Adopt Triton from IndyHumane

Triton loves lots of playtime and could be your Fur-Ever Friend! Hensley Legal Group will help you take this sweet and shy home by paying for the standard adoption fees! Contact IndyHumane for details!



Triton is a five-year-old with lots of energy who needs lots of playtime and exercise. He loves to go on walks, hikes, and anything involving exercise.IndyHumane can schedule an intro if you have another dog.