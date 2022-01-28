Life.Style.Live!

Hensley Legal Group helps Indy Humane Society animals find homes

The people of Hensley Legal Group are doing their part to help animals find their “fur-ever friend.”

They will feature a different Indy Humane Society pet every week, and they will even cover the adoption fees.

This week’s featured pet is, Franky, a young and spunky boy looking for an active adopter ready to have lots of fun with him.

He’s been at IndyHumane for 5 months. He loves toys and would enjoy a big toy basket and someone to play with him in his new home. He’s also very social and leans in for petting. He is not well socialized with other dogs and will need to be placed as a single pet.

Erin Peckinpaugh, vice-president of marketing & corporate responsibility and Colleen Walker, community outreach coordinator of Indy Humane, joined us today to tell us more about their partnership and to share why Franky is the perfect pet to welcome into your home.

You can learn more at hensleylegal.com/fur-ever-friends.

