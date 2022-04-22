Life.Style.Live!

Hensley Legal Group introduces us to Doug, the Pit Bull

Everyone, meet Doug the Pit Bull. He’s a super fun goofball looking for a home!

Colleen Walker, Marketing Coordinator with Hensley Legal Group, says Doug is hoping for a home with lots of play time. He loves to play with toys and would enjoy a big toy box and an adopter who will play with him. He’s also very social and will lean in for petting or try to fit in your lap for cuddles. He’s looking for a home where he can be the only pet to soak up all the love. He will also need a home without small children, he may do better with older, quieter, more dog savvy kids.

*The dog you are applying for is working with our canine behavior department on a specialized training plan. Please carefully read through their information before applying. If you are interested in adopting this dog, please click the link below to fill out an application. A member of the canine behavior team will reach out to you with more information.

Doug has been with Indy Humane off and on for 2 years through no fault of his own. His returns have been driven by rental policies due to breed/size.

Very good dog.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP