Hensley Legal Group providing free school supplies to students in need

Hensley Legal Group is gearing up for its annual Backpacks 4 Good event, providing free backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. This year, they are hosting two drive-thru events to accommodate both the south and north sides of Indianapolis.

On July 14. from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., south-siders can visit their Greenwood office, conveniently located across from Meijer. On July 15. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., north-siders can stop by their Fishers office off 106th & 69.

To participate, individuals can pre-register at www.backpacks4good.com and have a chance to win a prize pack featuring a Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a $100 gift card, two camping chairs, and two Yeti products. The first 200 cars at each location will also receive a free Domino’s pizza and a popsicle for any child in the car. With a goal of giving away a total of 30,000 backpacks, Hensley Legal Group is committed to supporting students and ensuring they have the tools they need for academic success.

Hensley Legal Group’s Backpacks 4 Good event is a testament to its dedication to corporate responsibility and community support. By providing free backpacks and school supplies, they are easing the financial burden for families and equipping students for the upcoming school year.

This year’s drive-thru events allow for safe and convenient distribution, ensuring that even more students can benefit. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to pre-register and be entered into the prize pack giveaway. Join Hensley Legal Group in its mission to make a positive impact and empower students through education.