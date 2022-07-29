Life.Style.Live!

Hensley Legal Group’s microgrant program helps children create library

This inspiring story brings out the bookworm in all of us. Erin Peckinpaugh, VP of Marketing and Corporate Responsibility at Hensley Legal Group, joined us today to talk about their microgrant program.

Hensley Legal Group grants $1,000 to community members who want to do great things.

Siblings Peter and Emily are going to use their microgrant to purchase books to create a library for St. Vincent De Paul.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HENSLEY LEGAL GROUP.