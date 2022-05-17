Life.Style.Live!

Herculean Meal Prep chef prepares Smoked Chicken Wings, Crispy Thin Crust Pizza

Chicken wings and pizza is a meal you can never go wrong with, especially when they’re low in calories!

Red Thomas, Herculean Meal Prep cook, and Dietrich “Deke” Lapsley, Herculean Meal Prep Bottleworks store manager, joined us today to prepare the Herculean Meal Prep Smoked Chicken Wings And Chicken & Pork Pizza.





What you should know about Herculean Meal Prep:

Indiana’s first brick and mortar meal prep company

First store opened in 2016 – 3 locations now

Stores on 82nd street, in the Bottleworks, and in Fort Wayne

Nationwide shipping is about 50% of our business

Nutritionally balanced frozen meals that taste homemade

proudly made in Indiana with 40+ jobs created

For more information visit, herculeanmealprep.com.