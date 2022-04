Life.Style.Live!

HGTV star shares Earth friendly renovation inspiration

It’s never a bad time to become more environmentally friendly, especially ahead of Earth Day.

HGTV host and contractor and realtor Matt Blashaw joined us on Wednesday to talk about the April 22 holiday.

Blashaw is teaming up with propane energy for everyone™ to share low-carbon home improvement solutions.

For more information, visit Propane.com.



THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PERC (PROPANE EDUCATION & RESEARCH COUNCIL).