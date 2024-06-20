HGTV’s House Hunters presents Summer Hudson, top realtor and TikTok Star

Many people first noticed Summer from her viral TikTok videos, but did you know that she is also a dedicated realtor?

For eight years, Summer has been a key member of the Find A Lot To Love Team. She works with eXp Realty and is the #1 top-performing agent in Indiana.

Summer has helped her clients buy and sell more than 350 properties.

Her knowledge and experience cover Indianapolis and the surrounding areas. Her clients trust her because she knows the market so well.

When she is not busy with real estate, Summer gives back to the community.

She donates and volunteers with animal rescues.

Summer also loves spending time with her family, including her husband and their 4-year-old daughter.

Summer is not just a TikTok star; she is also a top realtor who cares about her clients and her community.