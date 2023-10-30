Hi and Mighty Distillery releases new holiday flavor cocktails

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Get ready for the holidays with the help of some canned cocktails.

Hi and Mighty Distillery in Indianapolis is releasing two new flavors.

The first is the Spiced Apple Sidekick. It’s a cocktail made with brandy. It has an apple flavor similar to a spiced cider.

The other flavor is called Sipper Club. It’s an old-fashioned style cocktail. It’s also made with brandy, featuring bitters, orange, cherry, and lemon soda.

The canned cocktails join their already popular lemon shake ups.

Hi and Mighty was created by Dan and Jami Fahrner along with Nick Traeger.

They do their distilling at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

They also have two different gins that they distill and sell.

You can get the new cocktails at Total Wine and other liquor store locations.