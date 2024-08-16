High Frequency Arts: Exciting art and tech event in Fishers

High Frequency Arts: How AI can be used in the art world

We were joined by Jill Lehman, CEO and Founder of High Frequency Arts, and Linda Calvin, Chief Impact Officer of Reboot Representation and Founder of Transcend Consulting, to discuss an upcoming event that blends art and technology.

The event, titled “Artificial Intelligence – The New Canvas,” will take place on August 23rd from 4-8 p.m. at Hub & Spoke in Fishers.

This unique gathering is supported by a grant from the City of Fishers and aims to promote the fusion of art and technology.

Local artists, an intellectual property attorney, and AI/tech experts will be part of this groundbreaking event.

They will showcase how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used in the creation of art or in the process of selling it.

This event will also feature interactive displays, including a 3D art piece and other works from the exhibit.

This event is open to anyone interested in art, technology, or the impact of AI on creative careers.

It’s the first conversation and exhibit of its kind in Indy, exploring how AI is redefining creativity by blending human and machine collaboration in new and unexpected ways.

If you’re curious about the future of art and how technology is shaping its direction, this event is not to be missed.

For those who can’t attend in person, details will be shared on how they can engage with the topics discussed.

Make sure to mark your calendar for August 23rd to witness how art and AI are coming together to create something truly extraordinary.