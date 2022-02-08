Life.Style.Live!

High-tech fun gadgets: Smart guitar, red & near-infrared LED light therapy device, smoke & carbon monoxide detector with 10-Year battery, more

These gadgets were created to not only add fun to your life but to also improve your life in various ways.

David Novak, The Gadget Guy, joined us today to share some fun and high-tech gadgets that many people could benefit from having in their lives.

1. MOGABI Smart Guitar – Portable Studio & Sound Rec. Folding Guitar

Conventional guitars are bulky, hard to carry around, and don’t offer you the option of recording your musical compositions without special recording equipment, which you either have to borrow, rent or purchase. The MOGABI Smart Guitar solves all those issues to ultimately empower artists worldwide whenever their musical inspiration strikes them. This portable all-in-one studio and original sound recording folding guitar feature Detachable Rust Frames and a pre-installed Bluetooth Speaker that eliminates the need for an amplifier. Its built-in Recording Button can be easily pressed to have the MOGABI record only the pure sounds of the guitar without capturing any other external / surrounding noises. Lastly, it also boasts a Multi-Recording Function that allows you to play and record your tunes on top of any recorded song, a Recording Cancellation Function that lets you cancel your recording in the middle of your performance, and even a Voice Recording Function that enables a voice-recording quality close to perfection.

From $660, kickstarter.com

2. AWOL VISION LTV-2500 – Ultra Short Throw 4K Tri-Color Laser Projector

For all binge-watching lovers and movie enthusiasts, there’s nothing like the AWOL LTV-2500. This innovative ultra-short-throw laser projector is powered by a Triple Color Pure Laser engine, making it capable of playing video at 4K UHD with support for HDR10+. It also features an adjustable projection size between 80″ to 150″ at just 6″ distance from a wall and comes equipped with a built-in 36W Stereo Speakers that also supports Dolby ATMOS. Best of all, it also integrates multiple input options, which include two standard HDMI, one HDMI eARC, two USB 2.0, one Ethernet port, a Digital Audio Output port, an AV input port, and a TV-Stick Pocket.

Starts at $1,999, awolvision.com

3. Orion Pro 300 – Red & Near-Infrared LED Light Therapy Device

Red Light Therapy (RLT) Treatments allow fitness enthusiasts to greatly recover from their workouts, as they expose your body to heat in the form of low levels of red or near-infrared light in order to help your skin, muscle tissues, and other body parts to heal quicker. The Orion Pro 300 is perfect for that, as it’s designed to bring you an optimal clinical-like red-light treatment experience from the comfort of your home. This red and near-infrared LED Light therapy device is equipped with medical-grade LEDs that can be used for targeted treatment areas, while still giving you the flexibility to expand it to a larger setup. Best of all, the Orion Pro 300 is trusted to greatly optimize health for professional athletes, dermatologists, clinicians, and therapists alike, as it uses the most clinically proven wavelengths of red and near-infrared light for full-body health benefits.

Starting at $485 ($569 w/ Attachable Tabletop Stand), orionrlt.com

4. Monster Blaster 3.0

Nowadays, there are many devices designed to make peoples’ lifestyles much more comfortable. While using our Smartphones and computers both for work and entertainment purposes can be extremely convenient, you’re still bound to find some restrictions along the way. This is exactly where the following products from Monster Inc. come into play.

For blasting out your favorite tunes, consider using a portable Bluetooth speaker like the Monster Blaster 3.0. This 120-watts portable weatherproof speaker features Bluetooth Connectivity with NFC Pairing, an outstanding sound that’s accompanied by a super-punchy bass, Dual Stereo Sound Modes, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Around $400, monsterforever.com

Monster Power Shield XL

Moreover, for any tech-savvy person that utilizes multiple gadgets on a daily basis, we have the Monster Power Shield XL. This moveable outlet extender can greatly improve your workspace, as it features 4 AC grounded outlets and 2 USB-A (3.4A) ports, along with a 540J Surge Protection Safety Function. Additionally, the device also boasts a Magnetic Mountable Backing for an easy setup.

Below $60, monsterforever.com

Monster Vertex 10 Surge Protector

Moreover, for any tech-savvy person that utilizes multiple gadgets on a daily basis, we have the Monster Power Shield XL. This moveable outlet extender can greatly improve your workspace, as it features 4 AC grounded outlets and 2 USB-A (3.4A) ports, along with a 540J Surge Protection Safety Function. Additionally, the device also boasts a Magnetic Mountable Backing for an easy setup.

Under $100, monsterforever.com

Finally, for those looking for the ultimate power-source safety solution for their office space, you can’t go wrong with the Monster Power Center Vertex. This is an advanced surge protector powered by an extra-long 6 ft. double-nylon-braided cord that features 6 AC Outlets, as well as a 4 ft. Detachable Magnetic USB-HUB that integrates 2 USB-A ports and 1 USB-C Port for a whooping 32W of total power, along with a 3000J Surge Protection Safety Function.

5. Atlantic Technology FS-BTWS582 – High Fidelity Wireless Stereo Headphones

For any audiophile that’s truly passionate about listening to their favorite tunes with the highest quality, the Atlantic Technology FS-BTWS582 definitely does the job. This pair of premium high-fidelity wireless stereo headphones feature a jaw-dropping sound quality, and that’s all thanks to their SKAA high-fidelity low latency wireless technology which eliminates inaudible audio Lip-Sync and sound latency for all media-playback, including TV, movies and games. In addition, these Hi-Fi wireless stereo headphones also boast built-in controls, Bluetooth Connectivity for listening to music and performing voice calls, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Around $500, atlantictechnology.com

6. X-Sense SC07 – Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector w/ 10-Year Battery

Two of the most common household dangers are indoor fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. To avoid these issues, there’s nothing more reliable than the X-Sense SC07. This smoke and carbon monoxide detector alarm can accurately detect both smoke and high CO levels and quickly deliver alerts of potential dangers, featuring an internal Lithium Battery that’s powerful enough to provide the device with 10 years of continuous power. The unit comes equipped with an Informative LCD Screen that displays real-time carbon monoxide concentrations in the surrounding air and a built-in LED Light Indicator that easily informs users about the device’s status based on a color code for its LED Light. Moreover, the device also performs a Self-Check Function automatically every 60 seconds to notify you of any dangers or malfunctions via its flashing LED Light and via an audible beeping pattern.

$39.99, x-sense.com

For more information visit, GadgetGram.com.