His Place Eatery offers holiday package

His Place Eatery, a traditional soul food spot in east Indianapolis, offers authentic southern dishes and smoked meats for dine-in or takeout.

As a locally cherished establishment, they’ve gained recognition both locally and nationally.

Explore their menu featuring Smoked Turkey, including the Turkey Manhattan, Smokehouse Turkey Grilled Cheese, and Smoked Turkey Chef Salad.

Their Holiday Dinner catering package, priced at $129, serves 6-10 people and includes smoked turkey or ham with two sides, plus options for extra sides and desserts.

Orders must be placed by Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m. Pickup is on Sunday, Dec. 24, by 2 p.m.

Excitingly, they’re now open seven days a week, with extended hours:

Mon-Thurs: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fri: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat: Noon – 8 p.m.

Sun: Noon – 6 p.m.

Whether it’s a regular meal or a special occasion, His Place Eatery is your go-to for soulful, mouthwatering cuisine.