History teacher turned TikTok star

Today, we welcomed Kevin McClintock, the incredible history teacher, and TikTok sensation known as Mr. McTikTok! With over 2 million followers, he has creatively used TikTok videos to make history come alive and connect with students in a unique way. Today, we’re thrilled to have him here as he partners with BAND-AID® BRAND and DonorsChoose for the “Stick by Teachers” campaign, an initiative aimed at supporting over 80 teachers. Kevin discussed how he became Mr. McTikTok and what prompted him to join forces with BAND-AID® for this fantastic campaign. He also discussed why first aid in the classroom is so essential. Be sure to watch the full interview above for more information!