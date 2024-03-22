Hoagies and Hops celebrates National Cheesesteak Day

Did you know? Sunday is National Cheesesteak Day!

To celebrate, Hoagies and Hops in partnership with Chilly Water Taproom, will donate 15 percent of food and beer sales to the Martin Luther King Community Center on Sunday, March 24.

On today’s Life. Style. Live, Owner Kristina Mazza says this is the sixth year for the event, and she hopes to raise $1,000 for the center and invites everyone out for a day of community!

Hoagies & Hops serves Pennsylvania-style cheesesteaks using Liscio’s Rolls from South Jersey, Delmonico ribeyes and house-made sauces.

Owner Kristina Mazza missed the sandwiches she had loved growing up in southeastern Pennsylvania and opened Hoagie & Hops in 2015 to bring an authentic taste of home to Indianapolis.

In 2019, Hoagies and Hops partnered with Chilly Water Brewing to serve food in their taproom in Butler Tarkington. For more information, visit HoagiesAndHops.com.

