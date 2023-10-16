Search
Hoagies and Hops features an Indianapolis Colts player-inspired menu item

Hoagies and Hops: The Zaire sandwhich

by: Meghan Stratton
Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin recently teamed up with local restaurant Hoagies and Hops to host a fundraiser benefiting his foundation, Shelice’s Angels. They raised $2,500!

Franklin, a Philadelphia native, has a featured cheesesteak on the menu, the Zaire. Hoagies and Hops donated 20% of the day’s food and beverage sales to support the cause.

Donnie Begley, the general manager for Hoagies and Hops, joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share the Zaire cheesesteak sandwich.

Begley encourages everyone to come watch the Phillies at Hoagies & Hops! For more information, visit their website.

