Hoagies and Hops hosting sandwich-scarfing competition for a good cause

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sandwich restaurant Hoagies and Hops, located on the near northside of Indianapolis, is hosting its 7th annual hoagie eating competition, will all proceeds going to a good cause.

The competition is all to raise money for the local nonprofit Helping Veterans and Families of Indiana, which helps homeless and at-risk veterans return to self-sufficiency.

Helping Veterans assists those in need in many ways, helping vets find housing, employment, and providing general outreach to the veterans.

As a little preview of what to expect from the competitors, News 8’s Randy Ollis and I went one-on-one to see who could eat the most hoagies in a minute.

Randy just barely beat me. Although, I question if he cheated, and I will be appealing the final decision.

In Hoagies and Hops’ official competition, sandwich eaters will take on an 18-inch hoagie, eating it as fast as possible. Hoagies and Hops owner, Kristina Mazza, says the shop gets all the sandwich ingredients donated for the day.

The competition is set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16.

The entry fee is $25. Helping Veterans will receive $20 dollars from every entry fee submission. Hoagies and Hops will also donate 10% of all food and beer sales for the day.

The contest is accepting 20 – 24 contestants, who will all compete for a chance to win free hoagies for a year. In addition to that, a custom hoagie platter designed by Pottery by You is included.

Those interested in competing can email Mazza at Kristina@HoagiesAndHops.com, or stop in the store at 4155 Boulevard Pl.