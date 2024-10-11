Hoagies & Hops celebrates nine years of East Coast flavors and community support

Hoagies & Hops is marking nine years of bringing authentic East Coast flavors to the Midwest. Owned by Kristina Mazza and supported by Chef Donnie Begley, the shop has gained a loyal following, thanks not only to its iconic hoagies but also its deep commitment to the community.

Mazza, originally from Pennsylvania, opened Hoagies & Hops to bring the flavors of her hometown to Indiana. The shop’s signature sandwiches feature rolls and cold cuts sourced directly from South Jersey and Philadelphia, giving patrons a true taste of the East Coast. But Hoagies & Hops is much more than a sandwich shop. It’s a community hub with a heart for giving back.

During their appearance on Life.Style.Live!, Mazza and Begley highlighted their upcoming anniversary celebrations and shared their ongoing commitment to supporting local causes. As part of the celebration, 100% of sales from Mazza’s family recipe, Nan’s potato salad, will be donated to IU Cancer Research for multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease that took her grandmother’s life. Additionally, on October 29th, 10% of all sales will go to Girls Inc. of Indiana to empower young women in business, a cause close to Mazza’s heart as a female entrepreneur.

Chef Donnie showcased the shop’s signature creation—the Freedom Dog, a hot dog topped with ribeye, pepper relish, and onions, born out of a Fourth of July celebration.

“It just seemed to make sense to put a cheesesteak on a hot dog,” Begley explained.

Featuring Nathan’s all-beef franks, this unique dish has become a fan favorite, proving that Hoagies & Hops is more than just cheesesteaks and hoagies. From Pennsylvania Dutch meats to vegan sausages, the menu offers something for everyone, including the innovative pickle hoagie—a gluten-free option that swaps out bread for a whole deli pickle.

Mazza and Begley also emphasized the shop’s vibrant atmosphere, especially during football season. Hoagies & Hops is the go-to spot for Penn State watch parties and is home to the only Eagles bar in the Midwest. “It gets packed to the walls,” Mazza said, recalling a night when Eagles fans filled the place so tightly that people had to leave because there weren’t enough chairs. The shop’s partnership with local brewery Chili Water Brewing Company adds another layer of enjoyment, offering patrons beer, wine, and cider to complement their meals.

As Hoagies & Hops looks forward to its anniversary, the shop continues to thrive, thanks to the support of the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood and its enthusiastic customers. “I never expected it to grow to what it is today,” Mazza reflected. With nine successful years behind them, Mazza, Begley, and the entire team are excited for what the future holds.

From hearty hoagies and cheesesteaks to meaningful community initiatives, Hoagies & Hops is a shining example of a business that not only feeds its customers but also nourishes the community around it. So, whether you’re craving a taste of the East Coast or looking to support local fundraisers, be sure to stop by Hoagies & Hops and celebrate nine years of delicious food and community spirit.