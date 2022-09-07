Life.Style.Live!

Hoagies & Hops to hosts Veterans Day fundraiser, Hoagie Eating Contest

The 6th annual Hoagies & Hops Hoagie Eating Contest will benefit HVAF of Indiana Hoosier Veterans!

There are still a few spots left so you can grab a friend and attend the event on Saturday, September 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Kristina Mazza, owner of Hoagies and Hops, and Cornelius George, two-time champ of Hoagies and Hops’ hoagie eating competition, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the significance of this event and to give Randy Ollis a chance to attempt the eating challenge.

The $25 Registration Fee Includes:

Donation, 18″ Hoagie, T-Shirt and being a part of the only hoagie Eating Contest in Indiana!

Fastest Eater of one 18″ Hoagie WINS one Free 18″ Hoagie per month for a year.

Indiana Owned is on a mission to help you identify and support local businesses faster and easier!

Indiana Owned members are business owners who want you to know they live, work, and play here. They are the business owners donating food to shelters, sponsoring the little league teams and employing hundreds of thousands of people in our state.

When Kristina Mazza and her husband moved to Indiana in 2007 to be closer to her parents, they quickly realized they missed the delis and hoagie shops that they grew up with in South East Pennsylvania.

With a degree in Restaurant and Hospitality Management from Penn State University in 2022, she pursued a General Management position at the former Elbow Room and a few years later became Operations Manager for the LUX Restaurants in Indianapolis.

After many years of having family and friends from back east send them grub from PA, Kristina decided it was time to bring it here for all Indianapolis to enjoy. With bread coming from South Jersey, meat, pickles, and chips coming from Philly and the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, Kristina hoped to give our new home of Indy a taste of what South East PA comfort food is all about.

Kristina and her team have been serving up Pennsylvania style Hoagies and Cheesesteaks along with Pennsylvania Dutch specialties in Indy since 2015. Using Liscio’s Rolls from South Jersey, Dietz & Watson cold cuts, house sauces, Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna and slicing Delmonico Ribeyes in house you will surely get a southeast Pennsylvania experience right in the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood!

Join Kristina and her team at Hoagies & Hops for the 6th Annual Hoagie Eating Contest Benefitting HVAF of Indiana!

Email Kristina@hoagiesandhops.com or stop in to register!

Hoagies & Hops is located at 4155 Boulevard Place Indianapolis, IN 46208.

For more information, click here.