Life.Style.Live!

Holiday at Carter Green opens this weekend in Carmel

It’s said to be jolly and magical for the entire family, the City of Carmel’s Holiday at Carter Green and Ice at Carter Green kicks off this weekend.

Holiday at Carter Green sponsored by Allied Solutions is a City of Carmel event more than 25 years old that started in partnership with the Carmel Arts Council.

Once titled Holiday at the Square located on the lawn of Carmel City Hall, the event moved to Carter Green to coincide with the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and ice rink.

Anne O’Brien, project manager and Carmel Arts & Design District liaison, and Kara Seward, Allied Solutions, LLC. director of corporate communications community engagement and human resources, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a special appearance from Santa Clause to share what people can expect from this year’s festivities.

Join The City of Carmel and Allied Solutions for Carmel’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, November 19 from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. with Mayor Jim Brainard and Ashima Kapur. It’s jolly and magical for the entire family.

Fun events during Holiday at Carter Green:

Santa and Mayor arrive by antique firetruck

Santa’s Village for the kids

Silly Safari petting zoo with Reindeer

Gift bag for each child visiting Santa hosted by Allied Solutions

Christkindlmarkt Pavilion Stage entertainment

Blair Clark and students at the Civic Theatre

Indiana Ballet Conservatory

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble

Carmel Children’s Choir

Carmel High School Choir – Dickens Quartet

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF CARMEL.