Life.Style.Live!

Holiday budgeting tips to help keep you debt free

The holiday shopping season is almost here, and that means it’s important to have a plan and a budget.

Lauren Cobello, debt free life coach, author and financial expert, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share strategies for avoiding debt.

For more information, visit: TipsOnTV.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SMASHUPS BY AMERICAN GREETINGS, SLICKDEALS.NET.