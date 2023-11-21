Holiday concert coming to the CAT theater in Carmel

CARMEL, IND. (WISH)- Get into the holiday spirit. The CAT theater in Carmel is set to welcome Operatic performer Ashley Nicole Soprano along with performer Ashton Wolfe.

The duo will perform many of the holiday classics and some of their top originals as well.

Soprano is a classically trained operatic coloratura soprano, as well as singer/songwriter and producer. She performs a wide variety of music, including contemporary and retro pop, Broadway tunes, music from the Great American Songbook, as well as opera arias.

Ashton Wolf is a high energy performer having played in venues across the country including the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. As a solo artist, as one of the premiere dueling piano performers in the country, or with his 16 pc. stage show, Ashton is a dynamic performer.

You can catch the duo on stage on November 30 at 1:30pm and December 1 at 7:30pm.