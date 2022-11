Life.Style.Live!

Holiday Hosting Inspiration: Tips to fuse together multiple cultures

The holiday season is a busy time for entertaining and creating memorable experiences so Marisel Salazar, chef, food writer and recipe developer, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with the recipe for adding culture to holiday hosting.

For more information, visit: TipsOnTV.com

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY STELLA ROSA, KELLOGG’S, TUPPERWARE AND HOOVER.