Jessica Formicola’s tips for hassle-free holiday entertaining

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and for many, that means preparing to host friends and family. Cookbook author, recipe developer and founder of SavoryExperiments.com, Jessica Formicola offers advice on how to make holiday entertaining stress-free and memorable. “The first thing to consider is to make sure you have a plan,” Formicola says. “As a hostess, I want to enjoy time with my friends and family, not be stressed out.” She suggests creating a menu, setting a headcount, making a to-do list, and, if desired, establishing a theme. Formicola emphasizes that hosting a memorable holiday event doesn’t have to be costly: “Shop smart, look for those steals and deals.”

For those wanting to impress their guests with a unique holiday beverage, Formicola recommends Dogfish Head’s selection of spirits, including its flavor-forward beers and ready-to-drink cocktails. She highlights two standout options: the bold, citrusy IPA “Covered in Nugs” and the blood-orange mango Vodka Crush. “They’re the perfect addition to holiday festivities or to give as a gift,” she notes. These drinks are available nationwide, with more information at DogfishHead.com.

Formicola also prioritizes spending time with guests, and she has some time-saving tips for preparing holiday meals. One of her favorites is the Bob Evans ready-to-heat mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, and sliced glazed apples, which bring homestyle comfort in minutes. “They’re microwave-ready, and you can serve them as is or use them in recipes like a sweet potato casserole,” Formicola says, adding that the ingredients are made with real potatoes, milk, and butter, with brown sugar added to the sweet potatoes.

As for dessert, Jessica suggests Lindt Lindor Truffles, a holiday classic that works as both a treat and a decorative addition around the house. “They come in a wide variety of flavors, from the iconic milk chocolate to white chocolate peppermint,” she explains, noting they also make ideal stocking stuffers and gifts.

A must-have for Jessica when entertaining is quality coffee, which she finds in Don Francisco’s Coffee. “They have all different types of brewing methods to ensure a perfect cup every time,” she says, adding that their website offers coffee recipes, such as the caramel café. She also uses the coffee for gifting and stocking stuffers.

For more holiday hosting tips, Formicola recommends visiting TipsOnTV.com, where additional resources are available to help make this season’s gatherings a success.

SPONSORED BY TIPS ON TV