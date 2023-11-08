Holiday hosting tips with Marisel Salazar

With the holidays approaching, it’s time to sharpen those hosting skills, and here to help is super chef and food writer Marisel Salazar.

Chef Marisel has an impressive culinary background, having written for publications such as the Michelin Guide, Zagat, and Wine Enthusiast.

Her expertise in the world of food and her passion for sharing delicious flavors with others is evident in her work.

Excitingly, her debut cookbook, “Latin-ish,” is set to be released next year, promising to bring a delightful fusion of Latin-inspired dishes to kitchens everywhere.

So, get ready to elevate your holiday gatherings with Chef Marisel’s culinary insights and delectable recipes!