Holiday hosting tips from lifestyle expert Sherri French

As the holiday season approaches, preparation is key for hosting and gift-giving. Lifestyle expert and mom Sherri French shares her top recommendations to make the season smoother and more enjoyable, from staying organized to keeping your home spotless and festive.

French emphasizes the importance of organization during the busy season. She recommends Plum Paper, a company known for customizable planners that fit individual needs. “You can design yours with the perfect layout, beautiful covers, and even fun planning stickers,” French says. The planners also offer add-ons tailored to your lifestyle, such as pages for school schedules or work tasks. Plum Paper is running a sale until November 15 with 30% off and a gift with purchase, as well as a Cyber Monday sale from November 27 to December 2.

For staying fresh and focused during holiday chaos, French highlights Better Gum, which offers “Focus” and “Relax” varieties made with ashwagandha. The “Focus” gum enhances concentration, while the “Relax” gum helps manage stress. “The holidays are crazy, so we’ll take all the help we can get,” she says. The gum is available on Amazon with a 25% discount using the code MOMHINT25.

When it comes to cleaning, French stresses the importance of tackling appliances that often get overlooked. Mighty Clean offers cleaning tablets for washing machines, dishwashers, and garbage disposals. “These tablets remove buildup and eliminate odors, ensuring your linens, dishware, and more are truly clean,” she explains. A year’s supply of tablets is included in each box, which features a tracker to keep cleaning schedules on track. Use code 255MEBPC on Amazon for a 25% discount.

For holiday décor and hosting essentials, French turns to Pottery Barn. “They have so many great options for hosting,” she says, highlighting their gingerbread stoneware collection, including festive mugs and a serving platter. Her favorite is the Stewart Plaid Cotton Tablecloth, a durable and timeless piece for holiday gatherings. These items are available both in-store and online at PotteryBarn.com.

Lastly, French recommends the Dyson WashG1 for post-holiday cleanup. Designed as Dyson’s first dedicated wet machine for hard floors, it features a 33-ounce clean water tank and can cover up to 3,000 square feet. “It’s perfect for holiday prep or cleaning up after everyone leaves,” she says. The Dyson Wash G1 is available at Dyson.com.

From thoughtful gifts to practical cleaning tools, French’s suggestions are designed to help make the holiday season more organized and enjoyable.