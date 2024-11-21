32°
Experience holiday magic with Leslie Odom and ‘Yuletide Celebration’ in Indianapolis

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Holiday performances

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re “On The Aisle” with Tom Alvarez once again! Take a look at his top picks:

  • Leslie Odom
  • A Christmas Carol 
    • Location: Indiana Repertory Théâtre 
    • Dates: Through Dec. 23
    • Website: irtive.com
  • Yuletide Celebration
  • Morning After

To read Tom’s “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” reviews, previews, and interviews, visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also, listen to his On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez podcast!

