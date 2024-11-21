Experience holiday magic with Leslie Odom and ‘Yuletide Celebration’ in Indianapolis
On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Holiday performances
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re “On The Aisle” with Tom Alvarez once again! Take a look at his top picks:
- Leslie Odom
- Location: The Palladium
- Dates: Nov. 22
- Website: thecenterpresents.org
- A Christmas Carol
- Location: Indiana Repertory Théâtre
- Dates: Through Dec. 23
- Website: irtive.com
- Yuletide Celebration
- Location: The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Dates: Dec. 8 – Dec. 23
- Website: indianapolissymphony.org
- Morning After
- Location: Epilogue Theatre
- Dates: Through Nov. 24
- Website: epilogueplayers.com
