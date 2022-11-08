Life.Style.Live!

Holiday Sip n Shop to showcase more than 80 local boutiques, business owners

It’s time to start scratching people off of your holiday shopping list, and events like these are the perfect opportunity to help make this happen.

More than 80 local boutiques and business owners will be showcased at an annual Holiday Sip n Shop Boutique event happening in Westfield on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m at the Roundtripper Sports Academy (16708 Southpark Dr, Westfield, IN 46074)/

Jenn Kampmeier, founder of Vino Mobile Bar, joined us Tuesday n “Life.Style.Live!” with all of the details.

A variety of vendors will offer the experience of shopping while sipping on a glass of wine, beer or holiday cheer. Non-alcoholic beverages will be served as well. You can also enjoy wonderful food samples, including chocolates!

