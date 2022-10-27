Life.Style.Live!

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari prepares for final ‘Happy Halloween Weekend’

by: Tierra Carpenter
The final days of “0Happy Halloween Weekends” are wrapping up this weekend at Holiday World Splashin’ Safari!

Matt Eckert, president & CEO of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect before the park closes for the season after Oct. 30.

On Saturday only, there will be a special drone show titled “Halloween in the Sky” with 100 more drones than usual.

Season Passes are on sale now, and new this year, there’s a free Pre-K Pass! 

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOLIDAY WORLD & SPLASHIN’ SAFARI.

