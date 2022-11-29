Life.Style.Live!

Holidays in Carmel features Santa, ice skating, gift shopping, more

A day spent in Carmel is all about creating new holiday memories and experiences. It’s especially important to get out in the fresh air and enjoy the holidays.

There are tons of unique experiences this year for you and your family and friends to experience this season. This includes world-class holiday shows at the Palladium, gift shopping in the Arts & Design District and City Center, outdoor activities and of course, Santa are just a few of the unique gifts waiting for you in Carmel.

Anne O’Brien, City of Carmel project manager, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what you can expect in Carmel this holiday season.

The Ice at Carter Green is a popular attraction with an ice rink located at the Christkindlmarkt.

The Holiday in the Arts District is happening on Saturday, December 3 and runs through December 17 at Indiana Design Center (200 South Range Line). This is also the first Santa Saturday. Santa and Grinch arrive by Fire Truck and will be there from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. The day will also include reindeer, arts and crafts and entertainment.

Santa Tours began on Sunday, November 27, and include 10 dates with 10 different routes through Sunday, December 18. Each tour time will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

For the latest updates on this year’s holiday activities and attractions and to follow Santa as he takes a journey around the City, follow Holidays in Carmel on Facebook!

You can also decorate your home along the route to show Santa your holiday spirit.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CITY OF CARMEL.