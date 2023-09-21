Home improvement tips for fall

As the seasons change and fall approaches, it’s the perfect time to infuse your home with creative and cozy touches.

Join us as we welcome celebrated designer and TV host Lauren Makk, known for her work on the Oprah Winfrey Network and shows like TLC’s ‘Trading Spaces’ and the network hit ‘FABLife.’

Often, we overlook certain areas of our homes.

Lauren joined us to shed light on how you can achieve the perfect fall home makeover that’s sure to leave a lasting impression on your guests.

For more inspiration and information, enjoy the full interview above to learn how you can create the ultimate home transformation for the season!