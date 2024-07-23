Home Repairs for Good: Providing home repairs at no cost

Home Repairs for Good, formerly known as NeighborLink Indianapolis, marks a significant milestone in its decade-long journey of serving Marion County.

The organization reaffirms its dedication to enhancing the lives of low-income older adults and individuals with disabilities through essential home repairs, provided at no cost.

Home Repairs for Good has been a lifeline for many in the community for the past ten years.

The new name reflects the ongoing commitment to helping older adults and individuals with disabilities age in place safely and with dignity.

Every repair completed is not just about fixing homes; it’s about preserving independence and the cherished memories that these homes hold.

Home Repairs for Good functions as a vital aging-in-place partner, addressing the specific challenges faced by older homeowners and those with disabilities.

By offering critical repairs such as plumbing, electrical fixes, and accessibility modifications, the organization ensures that individuals can remain in their homes comfortably and securely.

Since its start in 2013, Home Repairs for Good has been a cornerstone of affordable housing solutions in Marion County. The organization is supported by donations, grants, and volunteer contributions.

Home Repairs for Good is both a 501c3 and a general contractor, providing home repairs at no cost to homeowners 62 and older and those with disabilities in Marion County.

Repairs are completed by in-house staff, workforce development trainees, volunteers, and when necessary, subcontractors.

To learn more about Home Repairs for Good or to support their mission, visit homerepairsforgood.org.

The organization continues to thrive, ensuring that older adults and individuals with disabilities can live safely and with dignity in their homes.