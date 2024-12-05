The Gadget Guy: Holiday gadgets that are sure to impress

1. Lorex 4K Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

$199.99 $159.99 (SALE) lorex.com

Get around-the-clock security for your home’s front door with the Lorex 4K Wi-Fi Video Doorbell. This smart wired video doorbell features 4K Ultra HD video with full head-to-toe view in a 9:16 aspect ratio, Color Night Vision for video clarity in low-light conditions, a motion-activated nightlight that illuminates your doorstep, and 2-way talk for hearing and speaking to anyone at your door, or if you’re busy, select a pre-recorded quick response message to answer instantly. It also utilizes AI-powered detection to recognize when someone has arrived or a package has been delivered to (or removed from) your doorstep, sending users smartphone alerts, while also integrating a smart security call button that can be set to flash red, green, or blue when motion is detected, deterring potential thieves. The doorbell comes with a 32GB microSD Card pre-installed for local storage (expandable to 256GB) and boasts Wi-Fi connectivity. Homeowners can remotely monitor its operation via the Lorex App.

2. Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat

$209.99 resideo.com

For efficient temperature control and energy savings, use a smart thermostat like the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat, which allows you to adjust your home temperature from anywhere and set different temperature schedules for various times of the day. The T9’s smart room sensors allow you to focus on controlling the temperature in the rooms you choose by adding said sensors to different rooms and setting a schedule that works for you, giving you comfort indoors where you want, when you want it. The device integrates a touchscreen with a multi-room display, uses Wi-Fi connectivity, and can be integrated with most leading smart home ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Cortana, Samsung SmartThings and Apple Home. Via the Resideo App, homeowners can easily manage the thermostat’s operation and will also receive alerts if temperatures rise above or fall below their set threshold as well as reminders to change their air filter.

3. First Alert L1 WiFi Water Leak and Freeze Detector

$64.49 resideo.com

Help stop potential water damage in your home before it happens and avoid costly repairs with the First Alert L1 WiFi Water and Freeze Detector. This smart, WiFi-enabled device monitors water temperatures and humidity by using a 5-foot cable sensor that detects water along its entire length. When water leaks, specific temperatures or high humidity levels are detected, the device activates its LED status lights and a 100-decibel alarm, while also sending you mobile and email notifications through the First Alert App, alerting you of leaks, freezing temperatures and hazardous humidity outside of the set range.

4. Wooask A8 AI Language Translator Earbuds

$282.89 wooask.com

Overcome language barriers with the Wooask A8 AI Language Translator Earbuds. Powered by ChatGPT, these AI-powered language translation earbuds give you voice translation in real-time, supporting 74 different languages and 70 accents in Online mode via Wi-Fi and 16 major languages in Offline mode. The earbuds are best used by two people for translating speech during one-on-one conversations. They also come with a handheld translator device featuring a 2″ IPS TFT touchscreen with a 480 x 640 resolution and built-in 2W speakers, which delivers a language translation output without requiring you to wear the earbuds, making it suitable for asking for directions or ordering food. This translator device can also be used to share translated text via email, and can also independently play MP3 and MP4 files, allowing you to listen to music with the earbuds.

5. Anfier M9 Language Translator Earbuds

$119.88 amazon.com

Speak with people of other nationalities without experiencing language barriers with the Anfier M9 Language Translator Earbuds. These AI-powered language translation earbuds leverage Anfier’s leading-edge ASR (Automatic Speech Recognition) AI technology and advanced search engines for translating speech in real-time with a 98% accuracy in 144 different languages with just 0.5 – 1 second of response time, while also offering Offline Voice Translation in 8 major languages. The earbuds deliver superior audio quality and feature an innovative ear-hook design that ensures optimal comfort and a secure fit while minimizing hygiene concerns when sharing. They also boast 4 translation modes, including Touch, Speaker, Free Talk and Photo Translation, Bluetooth connectivity, and 9 hours battery for continuous translation or up to 27 hours battery when used with their charging case, plus USB-C charging support. You can also use them for streaming music from your smartphone and for performing voice calls.

6. Santa Clothes’ The Countdown to Christmas Doll

$49.99 santaclothesdoll.com

How many days until Christmas? Parents hear this question all the time! The Santa Clothes Doll makes counting down to December 25 fun and interactive. This plush, half-dressed Santa comes with a set of adorable clothes, accessories, and even a tiny clothesline. Over the 12 days leading up to Christmas, kids can pick a new item each day to dress Santa with. When he’s fully dressed, it’s time for his big visit! Unlike Elf on the Shelf, Santa Clothes Doll encourages hands-on play. It’s available in multicultural options, ensuring inclusivity. The name is a clever pun – Santa “Clothes” instead of Santa “Claus.”

NOON The Gadget Guy Christmas Gift Guide

1. XREAL Air 2 Pro AR Smart Glasses

$399 xreal.com

Achieve the ultimate wearable display experience with the XREAL Air 2 Pro. These AR smart glasses are powered by SONY Micro-OLED panels, delivering immersive visuals with stunning clarity and zero latency in a 46° Field of View at a 120Hz refresh rate, while also offering precise color calibration to ensure exceptional color accuracy with no distortion. They can be worn indoors or outdoors under any lighting condition, featuring 3 adjustable dimming levels via a one-touch immersion control button. These AR glasses are also TÜV Rheinland Certified for eye comfort and low blue-light, offering flicker-free visuals, while optional prescription lens inserts help prevent eye strain and headaches for users with myopia. They also feature directional audio technology to minimize sound disturbances while delivering clear, immersive sound. The glasses are designed with 1:1 weight distribution to reduce pressure on your head and nose, and come with zero-pressure nose pads in various sizes and a three-level temple adjustment. They can be connected to any device through a USB-C video output, including iPhones, Android smartphones, gaming consoles, PCs and laptops. Pairing them with the XREAL Beam Pro unlocks a 3D spatial display for millions of 2D apps.

2. UVCeed Smart UVC Disinfection Device & Disinfection Lid Bundle

$149.99 uvceed.com

Keep surfaces clean and germ-free with the UVCeed Smart UVC Disinfection Device. This smartphone-enabled sanitizing device features mercury-free LED UVC light rays that can kill up to 99.99% bacteria, germs and viruses on any surface within seconds. Its compatibility with MagSafe phones and MagSafe cases makes it easy to attach to the back of your phone. Through the UVCeed app, you simply point it at the surface you’re looking to sanitize, hold the app’s button, and the device will irradiate its UVC light rays to disinfect that surface. The app shows you the level of sanitation for that surface in real-time in the form of large circles in shades of blue, sending you an alert once 99.99% disinfection has been reached. The bundle also comes with UVCeed’s Smart Disinfecting Lid, which pairs with the UVCeed Disinfection Device for keeping your travel cup or water bottle plus its lid disinfected wherever you go. It fits most thermal cups like Stanley and other popular brands.

3. Alen BreatheSmart 35i HEPA Air Purifier

$269 $242.10 (SALE) alen.com

With the average person taking 22,000 breaths daily, winter’s indoor air can be a challenge. Closed windows and heating systems trap dust, allergens, and pollutants, but the Alen BreatheSmart 35i helps eliminate them with ease. Designed with smart homes in mind, this medical-grade air purifier is one of Alen’s most intelligent air purifiers with smart features, including airID technology, making it the only air purifier equipped with AI-driven particle identification. It has a 1,000 sq. ft. coverage area, making it ideal for apartments, bedrooms, home offices, and other living areas, while delivering top-notch air purification at a whisper-quiet 42 decibels, even on max power.

4. GuruNanda Guru’s 7-Step Regimen – All-In-One Kit for Complete Oral Care

$74.99 gurunanda.com

Take care of your oral health with GuruNanda’s Guru’s 7-Step Regimen. The oral care products from this all-in-one kit are made with the finest natural ingredients, giving you everything you need for complete oradl care. The kit’s Oil Pull is a pre-brush rinse formulated with coconut, natural essential oils, and vitamins D3, E and K2, which helps freshen breath and whiten teeth. The kit also comes with a Butter on Gums toothbrush for brushing away plaque and debris and a 420 stainless steel tongue scrapper for removing grime from your tongue. It also includes an Expandable Cinnamon Floss for removing debris from spaces between the teeth, plus an Advanced Dental Water Flosser and a alcohol-free Concentrated Mouthwash for achieving a deeper cleaning. End up by freshening your mouth with the kit’s hydrogen peroxide Oxy-Burst Dual Barrel Mouthwash, followed by using the included coconut oil-infused Whitening Strips for a brighter smile.

5. Pebblebee Clip, Card and Tag – Smart Bluetooth Trackers for Everyday-Use

$29.99 pebblebee.com | $34.99 pebblebee.com| $34.99 pebblebee.com

Find any item at any time with Pebblebee’s Smart Trackers, which help keep your belongings in the proper place. Their lineup includes the Pebblebee Clip (for keys, bags, and more), Pebblebee Card (for wallets, purses and handbags), and Pebblebee Tag (for luggage, remotes, etc.). They’re rated to be water-resistant, boast a Bluetooth range that works up to 500 ft., and are powered by a rechargeable battery that offers up to 1 year of battery life. The Pebblebee Clip, Card, and Tag can all be used with the Google Find My Device network OR the Pebblebee App on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, for which you’ll receive a sound alert whenever you leave any of them behind. Family bundles are also available just in time for Christmas.

6. CMY CUBES Original Cube Mini, Newton’s Tower and Ultimate Pack – Kids’ Sensory Toys

$19.95 $14.96 (SALE) cmycubes.com | $124.95 $93.71 (SALE) cmycubes.com | $188 $163 (SALE) cmycubes.com

CMY Cubes are magical sensory toys designed to help kids explore different colors and learn about the concepts of color subtraction, optics, and physics all in a simple yet compelling way. For beginners, there the CMY CUBES Original Cube Mini, which works by using the primary colors – Cyan, Magenta and Yellow (“CMY”) to create an ever-changing spectrum of colors with each twist and turn, allowing children to create new and more complex colors within different optics. Or you could gift your kids the CMY CUBES Newton’s Tower, a beautiful tower-shaped sensory toy comprising 63 translucent pieces across the 7 colors of the visible spectrum, allowing light to dance through it to create a kaleidoscope of mesmerizing effects. For families that want more options, there’s the CMY CUBES Ultimate Pack. This magical set includes all the five platonic solids – a cube, octahedron, dodecahedron, icosahedron, and tetrahedron – which appear to create an ever-changing spectrum of colors, teaching kids about their different shapes as well as the concepts of color in a fun and exciting way.