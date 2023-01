Life.Style.Live!

Homemade jambalaya with Pavel Polanco-Safadit

Pavel Polanco-Safadit joined us today to introduce us to his homemade jambalaya! This jambalaya is made the healthy way and it is made like a Cajun paella.

It has New Orleans influence and the history stems from when Spain controlled New Orleans.

To connect with Pavel, click here. Part 2 of the jambalaya is below.