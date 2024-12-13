Honey Baked Ham Company’s unique glazing technique sets its hams apart from the rest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -When it comes to preparing ham, many follow traditional methods, but one local business is taking things to the next level. Using a torch to glaze their spiral hams with several layers of sugar, followed by a flavorful spice blend, they’ve created a flavor that sets its hams apart from the rest.

On Friday, the General Manager of The Honey Baked Ham Company, Christine Cole, and Catering Manager Joyce Glenn joined “Life.Style.Live!” hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams to talk about how to make the perfect holiday ham.

“We smoke our hams for 24 hours, most places only smoke their hams for 12,” said Cole. “It gives us something a little bit more special and higher quality.”

Once the ham is prepared, slicing it properly is key. Following a natural line around the bone makes for perfect, clean slices that are easy to serve.

But the creativity doesn’t stop with the ham itself. The business also encourages customers to use the leftover ham bone to make hearty dishes like ham and beans. The bone, often rich with extra meat, adds depth to the dish, making it a family favorite. The recipe is simple: add onion, red pepper, salt, and a bit of bacon grease.

For those looking to secure their ham for the holidays, ordering online from The Honey Baked Ham Company guarantees product availability before Christmas. “It’s probably the best thing you can do because that reserves your ham ahead of time,” Cole shared.

In the second segment, Glenn shares other delectable dishes available at The Honey Baked Ham Company, including garden potatoes with ham, a broccoli dish, and a sweet potato souffle. She also showcased the company’s popular ham and cheddar sliders and homemade cornbread.

