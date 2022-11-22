Life.Style.Live!

Hoosier Artisan Boutique Local Gift Fair offers chance to shop locally-made art and handcrafted goods this weekend

The Hoosier Artisan Boutique is back for the 14th year! Dozens of juried artisans will be at Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville, Indiana from 10 AM – 4 PM on Saturday, November 26.

Megan Martin, founder of the Hoosier Artisan Boutique, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect there.

At the event, you can shop locally-made art and handcrafted goods on Small Business Saturday. It’s sponsored by Indiana Owned.

Admission and parking are free! Bring your friends and family with you to shop locally.

From luxurious bath and body items to one-of-a-kind jewelry and fine craft – you’ll find something for everyone on your Holiday list at the Hoosier Artisan Boutique in Noblesville, IN on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Hoosier Artisan Boutique is proud to be an Indiana Owned company. Visit IndianaOwned.com to find other certified locally-owned businesses near you!

Social Media:

Facebook, Instagram: @HoosierArtisan @IndianaOwned

Facebook Event: Hoosier Artisan Boutique Local Gift Fair Sponsored by Indiana Owned

Look for their giveaway posts on Facebook and Instagram to enter to win $50 in ‘Boutique Bucks’